JD Bank has named Tamica Campbell as assistant vice president and office manager for its branch at 300 Verot School Road in Lafayette, overseeing its daily operations and serving as a consumer lender for JD Bank’s Acadiana market.
Campbell has 20 years of banking experience and joined JD Bank in 2018 as a loan review associate.
Ben Berthelot, Lafayette Travel's president and chief executive officer, has been appointed to the Southeast Tourism Society’s board of directors for a two-year term.
The board is comprised of 19 industry leaders. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, the nonprofit organization promotes travel and tourism in Alabama, Arkansas, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
Jaci Russo, co-founder and chief executive officer of brandRUSSO in Lafayette, has been named a member of the New Orleans chapter of the Women Presidents’ Organization, a peer advisory group of women-led or women-owned businesses with annual revenue of at least $2 million or $1 million for service-based companies.
Russo, a professional certified marketer and brand strategist has more than 25 years of experience on a national level in a cross section of industries. This past year, she was chosen to mentor for the American Academy of Entrepreneurs Program and became a member of the Women’s Business Enterprise Council.
NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, has named Lafayette native Mary Byrd as its associate director, the first woman to hold one of the site’s top three leadership positions.
She was director of the Center Operations Directorate at Stennis since 2018. Byrd also has served in roles related to the space shuttle program, space operations, and facility maintenance and operations.