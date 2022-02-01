A property on Lee Avenue in downtown Lafayette with a house that dates back to the 1880s has been sold for just under $1 million.

The property, which consists of three buildings at 1011 and 1015 Lee Ave., was sold to businessman Jason Broom with Acadiana Gold Exchange, said real estate agent Setarah Mirian-Delcambre, who represented the seller, Julie Calzone, in the transaction.

The 3,190-square-foot main house, which documents from Lafayette Historic Preservation Commission show was first built in 1888, is on land on the edge downtown that was first owned by Gov. Alexandre Mouton, the son of Jean Mouton, who founded the city of Lafayette.

The main house initially faced what is now Jefferson Street south of Lee Avenue but was turned to face Lee Avenue and remodeled in 1939 in a neoclassical style architecture that was not original to the home, documents show.

The three buildings — the main house, a carriage house in the back and a third house — feature over 5,000 square feet.

The property has been on the market nearly three years, Mirian-Delcambre said, but was aided by the momentum in recent months of other downtown properties being sold and put back into commerce.

“It proves the side streets are getting a lot of momentum,” she said. “They tend to be sleepy properties, but that’s where the opportunities lie. (This) has historical value. It has so many different business models around it. I couldn’t understand why so many people were overlooking it for so many years. You don’t often see a property with that sort of footprint available downtown.”

Calzone, owner and CEO of Calzone & Associates, had the property since 2000 when she bought it for just under $350,000, land records show. She bought it from the Paul and Ann Bonin, who bought it from the Gauthier family, believed to be descendants of the original owners, in 1998.

The increase in value reflects the interest in downtown properties, said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority.

“It’s property with a lot of potential,” she said. “I think the story here is the tremendous property value increase over the past couple of decades. Downtown is a great place for opportunity whether you’re a buyer or a seller.”

Real estate agent Joel Bacque with Latter & Blum represented the buyer.