IberiaBank Corp. shareholders have approved an acquisition of the company by First Horizon National Corp., a similarly-sized bank headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Lafayette-based IberiaBank Corp. is the holding company of the 133-year-old IberiaBank. Officials said 95.7% of the shares voted were cast in favor of the all-stock deal with First Horizon, which the companies refer to as a merger of equals. First Horizon's shareholders approved the deal in a separate vote Friday.

The combined company will adopt First Horizon's name and be headquartered in Memphis. First Horizon shareholders will own 56% of the combined bank and IberiaBank shareholders 44%. The proposed board of directors will have 17 members — nine from First Horizon and eight from IberiaBank, which ranks as the largest bank headquartered in Louisiana.

Officials have said New Orleans will serve as a regional headquarters and IberiaBank will retain the bank's downtown Lafayette location.

The deal is expected to be completed in the second quarter.

The combined organization will be one of the largest financial services companies headquartered in the South. Most of First Horizon’s branch presence is in Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina. IberiaBank is primarily in Gulf Coast states from Texas to Florida and in Arkansas.

