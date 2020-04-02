The boards of both Lafayette General Health and Ochsner Health OK’d a shared mission agreement for the merger of the two organizations and signed the agreement Wednesday.
The move was the next step in the merger, which was announced in September after both organizations signed a letter of intent to combine and become one of the largest health systems in the southern U.S.
“Given the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presents to health care, forging smart partnerships to strengthen healthcare in Louisiana and to take a united approach to serving our region has never been more critical,” LGH officials said in the announcement.
The health systems will continue the merger process, which includes other regulatory approvals.
The merger is expected to be finalized later this spring. The deal includes Lafayette General set to become the regional health care hub in southwest Louisiana for the statewide health system and Ochsner investing $365 million in additional capital and resources in Acadiana over the next 10 years, $240 million of which is expected to come in the next five years.
LGH has over $500 million in assets and employs approximately 4,500 people.
