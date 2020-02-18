Louisiana Boudin-Come Back For Meaux, a boudin-centric food truck, is open on Lafayette's south side.
Run by Brandon Meaux and his fiancee, Imani Lambert, the truck will at 2231 Kaliste Saloom Road in the Lafayette Golf Academy parking lot initially but may later appear at food truck roundups and festivals. Louisiana Boudin will be open Tuesday-Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until they run out of product.
He offers traditional boudin and seafood boudin along with both in fried ball form, pepper jack boudin balls and their specialty, Corn Maque Choux Boudin Balls. Meaux said they are already experimenting with new recipes and will debut more and expand the menu once he feels they are ready.
Meaux said he originally wanted to open in Texas but opted for the Lafayette location where boudin is a little harder to find. He started the business after he was laid off from the oil field.
"I worked in machine shops and the oil field most of my life," he said. "After I was laid off, I wanted to do something else besides the oil field, and I cooked a lot for my family. So I decided to start cooking for a living and start Louisiana Boudin."
