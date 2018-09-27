Acadiana Food Hub, a nonprofit new restaurant and food truck incubator, is holding a fundraiser Sunday that will feature food from both local restaurants and local farms the supplied the ingredients.

The Farm to Table Showcase is an all day event at the Acadiana Food Hub, 1811 N. University Ave., Suite 103, and will feature three segments — a plate lunch, a farmer's market and the Farm to Table Showcase.

"Think of it has an open house for the food hub," Acadiana Food Hub president Zack McMath said. "We want people to not only know more about us but also about the restaurants. The food hub is an infrastructure. There’s a whole bunch of companies that benefit from the food hub, and they are who we want to show."

The Acadiana Food Hub provides 6,500 square feet that can store up to 20 food trucks and two 300-square-foot kitchens for restaurants and food trucks to use as commissary space at affordable prices, which greatly helps these start ups a it is a costly requirement for them to operate.

"A barrier we face is people don't know we exist and those who do don't realize everything we do," McMath said. "The reason we're having problems is because we don't have enough people using the nonprofit. When restaurants like Wing Fingers and Kitchen on Klinton graduate out, that's great for everyone, but that means we lose a tenant and it becomes harder for us to maintain the nonprofit. That's why we need fundraisers like this."

People can pick up plate lunches with pork stew, jambalaya, purple hull peas, pasta salad and a jalapeno cheese cornbread muffin for $15 from noon until 4 p.m. The farmers market and vendors fair will follow until 6 p.m., and the showcase will be 6-9 p.m.

The menu will include:

Scotch eggs from Saint Street Inn.

A seasonal farm dish from Bread and Circus.

Chopped Salad from Acadiana Food Hub.

Boudin Pesto Meat Pie from Acadiana Slice of Pie.

Pork Ragu with Polenta from Savoir Faire by Chef Agnes.

Sweet Potato Panna Cotta from Evan's Honets.

Pumpkin Spice Cheese Cake from Daily Decadence.

For tickets, click here.