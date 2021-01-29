Acadian Ambulance Operations Manager Taylor Richard has been named director of the National EMS Academy, a division of Acadian Companies that operates in partnership with South Louisiana Community College and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.
Richard replaces Kirk Lacour, who has moved into a full-time role in Acadian’s legal department. Richard has been with Acadian for 10 years, having served as a paramedic field supervisor and operations coordinator in north Texas before assuming his most recent role as operations manager in Ouachita Parish. He holds an associate degree from South Louisiana Community College and National EMS Academy and is working toward a bachelor's degree in unified public safety administration from Northwestern State University of Louisiana.