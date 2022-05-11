Ochsner Lafayette General and LSU Eunice announced a $698,000 contribution to expand the college’s allied health programs on its campus.
The funding aims to help increase capacity for the nursing and surgical technology programs at LSUE, Ochsner officials said. The nursing program is set to open a cohort in August that will focus on evening classes and weekend clinical rotation with an expansion of 30 students. The surgical technology program will add 24 students and is also scheduled for August.
The partnership between LSUE and OLG, which began in 2016, has resulted in nearly 100 nursing students graduating in the four cohorts that were housed at the OLG campus.
“This is just another great example of what happens when local workforce leaders invest in our universities to help grow the area’s economy,” LSU Eunice chancellor Nancee Sorenson said. “We look forward to our partnership providing south Louisiana with qualified graduates to serve as invaluable front-line healthcare workers.”
In 2016 OLG donated classroom and clinical laboratory space in Lafayette, and an additional donation of space was made in 2017 to launch LSUE’s surgical technology program.
“Ochsner Lafayette General is committed to investing in the communities we serve,” OLG CEO Patrick Gandy said. “That means we’re investing not only in our facilities and quality of life initiatives that make Acadiana so great, but also our current and future employees. Together with LSUE, we are educating, training and empowering a team of future healthcare workers. This is an opportunity to maximize their potential – and ours.”