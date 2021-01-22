A Monroe pharmacist who has businesses in cities across the state, including one to open soon in New Orleans, will open a grocery store in an area of Lafayette that lacks access to food.
Dr. Richard Djapni, who recently purchased Matassa’s Market on the edge of French Quarter, will open a store at 616 Jefferson Blvd. in the former Jefferson Drug Store building, said Adrian Nagy, a business consultant for the project.
The 45,000-square-foot store will offer fresh vegetables and whole grains in an area that “is between two food desert areas in Lafayette,” Nagy said.
“When you look at it, probably a mile or half or half mile residents have low access to fresh fruits and whole grains,” she said.
The store will occupy the old drug store and the LA Consultants space next door. The remaining space will be occupied by an independent pharmacist, she said.
A groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 5 and is expected to open early next year. It will have the equivalent of 14 full-time employees, she said.
Djapni is a native of Cameroon who has ties to Lafayette and owns pharmacies and grocery stores in Alexandria, Monroe, Shreveport and St. Francisville, Nagy said.
Djapni bought entire building and the lot in December 2019 from Robertson Properties, court records show.