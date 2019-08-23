Lafayette-based Home Bank has named Matthew Jeffrey as Acadiana market president.
Jeffrey, a seasoned commercial banker since 2001, joined Home Bank through the bank’s merger with St. Martin Bank. He is a 1998 graduate of Kansas State University and has also completed the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.
He succeeds Gary Broussard, who was named market adviser and will focus on business development, customer relations and credit processes.
“Since joining Home Bank, Matt has been an enthusiastic advocate for his customers and colleagues," said bank president and CEO John W. Bordelon. "A former executive and board member of St. Martin Bank, Matt is an accomplished banker with a passion for adding value. He’s going to do a great job leading our team of commercial bankers to even greater levels of impact.”
Chartered in 1908, Home Bank has 40 locations across south Louisiana and western Mississippi.