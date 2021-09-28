Applications are being accepted for the 2022 Leadership Lafayette Class XXXV.
The program, which began in 1987, has helped participants learn about the history, critical challenges and current assets of Lafayette Parish and consider the implications for the future while building relationships with cross-generational leaders and peers. Topics include education, city and state government, economic development, arts and culture, health and wellness and social services.
It is open to leaders within the community who seek to expand and further develop their leadership skills, explore different experiences and points of view, and build relationships with others equally committed to their community. Applicants must be willing and able to commit to the mandatory retreat and the time necessary to complete the program throughout 2022.
Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Nov. 19, To register, visit bit.ly/leadershiplafayette.