The Lafayette Convention and Visitors Bureau along with other agencies will hold a hospitality job fair May 18 as area hotels and others in the hospitality industry are increasingly looking for workers.
The event will be at 9 a.m. until noon at the Cajundome Convention Center, 444 Cajundome Blvd. and will be hosted by the LCVC with the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and the Cajundome.
Participants can meet with hiring managers from local businesses, which are looking to fill positions in food service, production staff, maintenance, management, housekeeping, guest services and more.
Hotels were among the hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic as occupancy rates plummeted during the stay-at-home orders. Total receipts in the city of Lafayette in 2020 for hotel stays was the lowest on record dating back to 2010.
“After this past year, we feel like we can finally see some light at the end of tunnel,” said Casey White, CAJUNDOME Marketing Director. “We look forward to this new event partnership and are excited to recruit employees alongside our fellow industry colleagues as the demand for events and tourism rebounds in Acadiana.”
The event will align with social distancing guidelines including larger booths and larger aisles. Personal protective equipment will be made available to recruiters and job seekers. For a list of participating employers, visit lafayette.org/jobfairs.