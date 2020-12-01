Stuller was hit with a cyber attack on its system early Saturday that has created a variety of problems for the company, one official said.
Danny Clark, president of the Lafayette-based diamond manufacturer, put out a statement to its customers Monday afternoon to address the attack. Customers can expect delayed shipments and intermittent phone interruptions as a result, he wrote.
The staff is working to fix the issues as quickly as possible, he said. He wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon that progress is being made.
Stuller, the largest fine jewelry manufacture in the country, is still taking online orders, Clark wrote.
“We cannot express how frustrated and disappointed we are that this had occurred at all, particularly during this crucial time (for customers),” he wrote. “This week you may experience several circumstances that are non-Stuller like. We are feverishly working to return all services to our standard level ASAP.”
Stuller employed 1,263 prior to the COVID-19 shutdown in the spring when it let go of an undisclosed number of employees following a three-week period in which the plant closed but continued to pay its employees.