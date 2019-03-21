Tri-City Physical Therapy, which has served Lafayette since 1999, will open its first new location June 1.
Located at 6772 Johnston St., Suite 1300, the new 2,150-square-foot location will initially be run by staff from their Doucet Road location, which it has occupied since 1999. According to owner Andre Guerin, this has been in the works for a while and he believes this will fill a void in physical therapy services to south Lafayette and the surrounding areas.
"We saw the south side was an area of need and an opening in the geographical area in Lafayette," he said. "There's nothing really out that way when it comes to physical therapy services. We've had plans to grow for quite some time but never really had the chance to, but we feel this is a good opportunity for us."
Nick Cart, one of their physical therapists, will be the new location's clinic director, and the company will add an office manager.