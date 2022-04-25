Aldi will open its second Acadiana store at 9 a.m. May 5 when the New Iberia store opens its doors.
The popular discount grocer has been working on the second of at least three stores planned for the region and will open at 1102 E. Admiral Doyle in New Iberia, company officials said Monday, in a space that most recently housed a Stage department store.
The store will be the second Aldi store to open in Louisiana after the first one opened at 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway in February.
Company officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the store’s opening and offer customers a chance to win a $500 gift card. Total number of employees is not known, but the Lafayette store opened with 30 workers.
Construction began recently on the Aldi store at 3120 Louisiana Ave., and company officials anticipate that store will open this summer. Aldi also bought property last fall along Ambassador Caffery Parkway across from the Walmart Supercenter for what would be a third Lafayette store, but company officials have yet to comment on it.
Others stores are planned for the Baton Rouge and New Orleans markets. The stores are part of the company’s aggressive growth strategy into the Gulf South region, which involves opening 20 stores along with a distribution center just east of Mobile, Alabama, Moore said.
Founded in Germany in 1961 but now headquartered in Illinois, Aldi wants to be the third-largest grocer in the country by the end of 2022 behind Walmart and Kroger. It will open 23 stores this year along the Gulf Coast and then about 10 stores per year after that.