The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce's will hold a candidate forum will Sept. 11 at the Grand Opera House of the South in Crowley.
The forum will include those running for state Senate District 25, Acadia Parish clerk of court and police jury districts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7. A social for the candidates and chamber members will begin at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the form will begin at 6 p.m.
The forum is free and open to the public and will be presented free of charge by the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce.
Questions for the candidates can be sent to info@acadiaparishchamber.org or P.O. Box 2125, Crowley, LA 70527.
