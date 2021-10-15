New commercial

TOWNHOUSE: 108 N. Beadle Road; owner, Wentworth Manor; applicant, Jacob Landry; contractor, Tim Green; $570,000.  

CONVENIENCE STORE: 2800 LA 93, Carencro; owner, More 4 Less, applicant and contractor, KOOL Construction; $775,000.  

STORE: 700 Verot School Road; owner, KP Thind; applicant and contractor, KOOL Construction; $800,000.  

Commercial additions, alteration

APARTMENTS: 1025 Ninth St.; owner, Pontiac Point Apartments, description, fire damage; applicant, Trahan Architecture + Planning; contractor, Frontline Construction; $90,000.  

OFFICE BUILDING: 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway; owner, Josh Goree; description, renovations; applicant, Completeful.com; contractor, Gleason Ledet; $20,000. 

OFFICE BUILDING: 1023 St. Mary Blvd., owner, Lafayette Oil Center Properties; description, renovation; applicant and contractor, Christopher Taulbee; $4,000. 

CHURCH: 125 E. Butcher Switch Road, owner, World Harvest Lighthouse Church; description, none listed; applicant, Bryan Roy; contractor, MC Concrete Works; $45,000.

Commercial demolition

OTHER: 600 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, owner, GOC @ Kaliste Saloom; applicant and contractor, Teresa Kimball; $500. 

New houses

213 Thibodeaux Road: Bennett Fontenot, $747,000.

712 Gunter Grass Court: Nick Jeter, $450,000.

120 Atmos Energy Drive: DSLD, $288,000.

101 Rutherford Court: Jonathan and Dawn Dugas, $459,000.

501 Adelaide Drive: Manuel Builders, $202,500.

116 Anza Drive, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $175,500.

201 Sojourner Drive: Manuel Builders, $229,500.

206 Adry Lane, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $202,500.

321 Adry Lane, Youngsville: Manuel Builders, $175,000.

215 Sojourner Drive: Manuel Builders, $202,500.

117 Orchard Park Ave.: Overton Homes, $445,500.

100 Murphy Lane, Duson: no owner listed, $171,000.

217 Rocky Meadows Lane: no owner listed, $229,500. 

103 Olde Oak Drive, Broussard, Van Alan Homes, $544,083.76

108 Gentle Island Drive, Broussard, Jay Castille Construction, $290,000. 

302 Rue de la Mosaique, Broussard, Ragin Cajun Construction, $415,000. 

