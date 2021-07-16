Commercial Additions, Alterations
BANK: 2235 S. College Road, Lafayette; First Pioneers Federal Credit Union, owner; description, main office additions and renovations; Kern Architects, applicant; C M Miciotto & Son Inc., contractor; $2,571,560.
BANK: 1911 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; Red River Bank, owner; description, renovations; Ashe Broussard Weinzettle Architect, applicant; Shelton Construction Co. Inc., contractor; $910,000.
OTHER: 2323 Moss St., Lafayette; F.I.R.E Expressions Performing, owner and applicant; description, dance studio; Marshall Porter Construction Inc., contractor; $6,500.
BAR/LOUNGE: 4416 Johnston St. Nos. 9A and 9B, Lafayette; La Bamba Bar & Lounge, owner; description, bar expansion; Ricardo Valerio, applicant; self, contractor; $40,000.
OTHER: 510 W. University Ave., Lafayette; Baby Catcher Birth Center, owner; description, birth center; Shatamia Webb, applicant; JH Alfred Construction Inc., contractor; $26,000.
SCHOOL: 1325 S. Morgan Ave., Broussard; Lafayette Parish School system; description, renovation permit; portable classroom building.
Commercial demolition
SERVICE STATION: 5051 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Richard Paul Broussard, owner; description, Chevron; PSC Construction, applicant and contractor; $9,880.
New houses
404 E Martial Ave., Lafayette; Jerry Guye III; $270,000.
4021 S. Richfield Road, Rayne; Schumacher Homes of Louisiana Inc.; $360,000.
318 Roy Guidry Road, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $175,500.
185 E. Edith Road, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $328,500.
116 Adair Lane, Lafayette; BECC Enterprises LLC; $742,500.
129 Pondview Lane, Youngsville; David Milligan; $360,000.
107 Reservoir Road, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $350,210.
122 Nellies Lane, Broussard; Jacob Landry Construction LLC; $306,000.