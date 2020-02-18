The owner of the Grouse Room on Kaliste Saloom Road is aiming to open a new live entertainment venue in downtown Lafayette.

Matt Chiasson’s plans to open next door to Central Pizza at 417 Jefferson Street cleared a bureaucratic hurdle Monday evening when the Zoning Commission endorsed a conditional use permit, which is necessary to obtain for any downtown establishment that draws most of its revenue from alcohol sales.

The commission’s vote is not binding on the Lafayette City Council, which will ultimately decide the matter.

The approval was conditioned on four requirements: the business must be open at least four nights per week; the operator must submit a security plan; doors and windows must stay closed; no external speakers, except in the private courtyard.

The permit application contains limited plans, though it notes anticipated opening hours from noon to 2 a.m. The two-story space, which is currently vacant, is slightly less than 15,000 square feet and holds 800 people, according to the application. The second floor, which holds 30 percent of the capacity, would be primarily reserved for private parties.

Chiasson had not returned calls as of Tuesday morning. The building owner, Nedal Qamhiyeh, said Chiasson is leasing the building with an option to buy within the first three years, subject to terms and conditions. He would not provide additional details concerning the arrangement.

A two-year-old ordinance passed by the former City-Parish Council replaced a moratorium on downtown bars with a conditional-use permitting regime, providing councilmembers with the discretion to allow them case by case.

Three applicants have sought permits since the ordinance passed, and two – Artmosphere and the Wurst Biergarten, both of which were already in business – have succeeded. The council, acting on the Zoning Commission’s recommendation, rejected the third, a husband-wife team that wanted to open a brewery on Garfield Street.

Qamhiyeh said he believes Chiasson’s reputation as an established, financially stable operator is a good fit for the space.

“We were waiting and being patient to secure the right tenant for this building,” Qamhiyeh said.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available