New commercial
WAREHOUSE: 6728 Johnston St., applicant and contractor, Lytell Enterprises; $780,000.
OTHER: 1103 S. Hugh Wallis Road, applicant, Tim Green; contractor, Lagniappe, Inc.; $100,472.85.
RETAIL: 6926 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, applicant, O’Reilly Auto Parts; contractor, Professional Builders Inc. of Texas; no amount listed.
RETAIL: 1137 S. Bernard Road, Broussard; applicant, Country View shopping center; contractor, Mackie Reaux Construction; $1.667 million.
Interior alteration
OFFICE: 202 Rue Iberville, applicant, James O. Ziler; contractor, Bulliard Construction; $4.912 million.
OTHER: 3804 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, applicant, Kyle Fleming; contractor, Lanco Construction; $1.956 million.
OTHER: 3221 Louisiana Ave., Suite 100; applicant, Thomas Chisolm; contractor, Regal Construction; $1.089 million.
WAREHOUSE: 216 Monroe St., applicant, E&M Architecture; contractor, Alvin Noel; $42,000.
WAREHOUSE: 414 High Meadows Blvd., applicant, SSI Millwork & Fence; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $1 million.
OFFICE: 111 Production Drive, applicant, D+B Architecture; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $1 million.
Commercial demolition
APARTMENTS: 101 Westwood Drive, applicant and contractor, Wampold Companies; $8,000.
CHURCH: 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road, applicant and contractor, Kent Design Build; $50,858.
OFFICE: 604 S. Buchanan St., applicant and contractor, Southwest Contractors; $16,200.
Residential construction
511 Winthorpe Row, LHA Construction, $1.2 million.
400 Manor House Lane, Raybuilt Quality Homes, $279,180.
202 Lemongrass Lane, McLain Homes, $288,630.
104 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $279,360.
116 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $250,560.
118 Rose of Sharon Lane, DSLD, $316,350.
601 Bourdette Drive, Manuel Builders, $192,060.
305 Decatur Lane, Platinum Homes, $242,370.
103 Burning Oaks Drive, Carencro, Bates Estates LLC, $280,260.
806 St. Patrick St., Mar-Key Builders, $112,950.
201 Finsbury Lane, Manuel Builders, $217,440.
516 Winthorpe Row, LR Mitchell Construction, $513,720.
306 Judice Lane, Duson, DSLD, $167,940.
302 Judice Lane, Duson, DSLD, $182,160.
109 Royal Palms Drive, Broussard, AM Design, $650,152.96.
412 Sunshine Rise Drive, Broussard, E.J. Rock Construction, $135,936.
224 Tennyson Drive, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $245,325.
226 Tennyson Drive, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $244,787.
230 Tennyson Drive, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $247,745.
222 Tennyson Drive, Broussard, Manuel Builders, $230,810.