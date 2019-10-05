Quay McKnight is chairman and president of M&M International, a Broussard-based manufacturer of high-pressure safety valves used for oil exploration.
I grew up in New Iberia, and I wouldn’t change that for the world. We lived in a subdivision right outside the city limits, where kids and their dogs were running and biking around the neighborhood all day long and into the night. We had a lot of fun and a great neighborhood full of kids to play with. I attended Catholic High School for much of my school years. I eventually graduated from Catholic High in 1994 and then off I went to LSU. My parents and grandparents were the biggest influences on me. They each taught me what was important in their own way. I learned how to work hard and, most importantly, to trust in God.
My siblings and I am fourth-generation oil and gas, so it has been a part of my family heritage since long before I was born. My father worked for my maternal grandfather for several years at his oilfield service and manufacturing company in New Iberia. In about 1980, he and my uncle started M&M International. So I’ve been around oilfield hands and machine shops my entire life. My paternal grandfather was a machinist on ships in the Navy in World War I and World War II. I guess you could say machining and the oilfield are in our blood. Times were good in the business for the most part when I was growing up. I certainly remember very well the bust of 1986 that hurt our area so badly. I tell people that I feel like we are going through our “1986” in today’s slowdown, as we are about the same age as our parents were when it hit. It’s just part of the deal in this business. It’s a great industry and a great career if you are willing to work hard and ride the ups and downs. It has been good to my family.
My father was a lawyer before he went to work for my maternal grandfather in the oilfield. He had worked for my grandfather while on breaks in law school, and once he started practicing law, he realized how much he had enjoyed the oil and gas business. So after five years of practicing law, he hung up his tie and went to work in the shop for my grandfather. Later, I would spend my summers in high school and college working mostly at M&M International and some at my grandfather’s shop. I had told myself that I would not go into the oilfield because I thought the business would not be around for my lifetime. I ended up picking law. By the time I had been practicing law for a few years, the shop started calling me back. I practiced for three years before hanging up my tie as well. Now my brother and I, and our teammates, carry the torch.
Over time, like almost all companies in our sector, we took a hit. It took a couple of years for things to really bottom out. In 2017, things finally started to improve. The industry is a long way from where it was, though. Times are still very tough in the industry. This is definitely one of those times when you have to gut it out and keep working to get better and gain market share. I do believe things will improve. It’s just a matter of time.
I’m hearing and reading a little bit about next year being better in the Gulf of Mexico. Acadiana and the surrounding area sure could use it. I’ve stopped trying to predict what is going to happen in our industry. Here at M&M International, we just show up every day and work on getting better. We can only improve ourselves, not the market. All I can say is that I hope (economist Lorne Scott) is right. I hope he is more than right.
Not having a strong oil and gas industry is one big hurdle for the Acadiana economy. It would be good to have those dollars in the economy while trying to increase diversification. Hopefully, it will be back soon. In the meantime, I feel that improving our public education and infrastructure will be key. If we want to diversify our economy, we need to have the assets in place to attract that diversification. In my humble opinion, having these areas of our community as strong as possible will be necessary to diversify in a timely manner.