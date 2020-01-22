One Acadiana was recognized as an Accredited Economic Development Organization by the International Economic Development Council, both organizations announced Tuesday.

The organization was one of only 66 economic development groups to earn that status, said Jeff Finkle, IEDC president and CEO. Organizations must go through six months of documentation and a site review process.

The AEDO program measures economic development organizations against commonly held standards in the profession. The documentation review and site review process are designed to evaluate the organization's structure, organization, funding, program and staff.

“One Acadiana displays the professionalism, commitment and technical expertise that is deserving of this honor,” Finkle said. “AEDO accreditation tells the community, prospects and stakeholders that their trust is well-placed in One Acadiana and their business is in good hands.”

One Acadiana began the AEDO process in early 2019 by documenting its strategies, operations and policies.

“We are honored to be recognized by IEDC,” One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman said. “Earning AEDO accreditation is a significant achievement that places us among the best of the best in the industry. It is a testament to the efforts of 1A’s passionate and dedicated staff and our commitment to provide outstanding service to our partners and our community.”

Said Don Pearson, secretary of the Louisiana Economic Development office: “The AEDO designation assures the people and businesses of Acadiana that they have a world-class organization representing them in the pursuit of economic development results. When Louisiana Economic Development earned AEDO status in 2018, we became the only statewide agency then accredited by the International Economic Development Council. We are exceedingly proud of the leadership at One Acadiana and this accomplishment that places them in an elite group of Louisiana AEDOs by obtaining this certification.”