Global Data Systems named two to its executive team following the death of vice president of operations Vaughn Crisp in a December plane crash.

The Lafayette company announced the naming of Mike Guidroz as vice president of business development and C.J. LeJeune as vice president of operations earlier this month.

Guidroz, who was president of Acadiana Broadband and has over 31 years of communications experience, will oversee the company’s business development activities and focus on accounts with oil and gas and marine transportation industries.

He was also president of Data Solutions Systems, which provided satellite communications to the oil and gas industry.

“During my 31 years of providing communication solutions to the oil and gas and marine transportation industries, I have had privilege of working with some of the most brilliant minds in these industries,” Guidroz said. “There is no doubt that Global Data Systems will position me at the tip of the spear where cutting technology will unfold.”

LeJeune, who has over 32 years of telecommunications experience, will nurture the company’s high growth operational activities. He was previously CIO of Imperial Health, a Lake Charles-based network of physicians and clinics.

“I am excited to be a part of the GDS team and look forward to contributing to the future of GDS,” LeJeune said. “GDS is a great company with great people and great culture.”

Crisp, who had more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications and data industries, was one of five people who died in the Dec. 28 crash. Several of the victims had ties to the company.