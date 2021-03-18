ACA.trappeys.033.adv
The old Trappey's cannery across from Beaver Park on the Vermilion River is pictured Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Lafayette, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

The old Trappey’s canning site along the Vermilion River was sold earlier this month to developers who want to convert the abandoned complex to a mixed-use development.

The seven-acre site was sold for $1 million to Trappey Riverfront Development LLC, a group headed up New Orleans architect/developer Marcel Wiznia along with Lafayette architect Stephen Ortego, land records show. 

Ortego said plans include residential units along with retail outlets, restaurants, a hotel, boardwalks, amphitheater and steps leading into the water. Plans also include creating access from the Evangeline Thruway to the development.

