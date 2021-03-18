The old Trappey’s canning site along the Vermilion River was sold earlier this month to developers who want to convert the abandoned complex to a mixed-use development.

The seven-acre site was sold for $1 million to Trappey Riverfront Development LLC, a group headed up New Orleans architect/developer Marcel Wiznia along with Lafayette architect Stephen Ortego, land records show.

Ortego said plans include residential units along with retail outlets, restaurants, a hotel, boardwalks, amphitheater and steps leading into the water. Plans also include creating access from the Evangeline Thruway to the development.