Local Chick-Fil-A franchisee John Arton will donate 3,000 meals to families burdened by the the COVID-19 pandemic the next three Saturdays, Lafayette Consolidated Government officials announced.

Meals will be given out members those unemployed or who are working reduced hours at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9 and May 16 at Brown Memorial Park, 1234 Pont des Mouton Road, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Meals will consist of a sandwich, waffle potato chips and a chocolate chunk cookie.

“We enjoy the opportunity to give back to the community,” Arton said.