Southeastern Mills, which has a New Iberia plant and produces Louisiana brand hot sauce, acquired JMH Premium, a Utah-based manufacturer of foods for industrial customers.

JMH Premium is a food ingredients developer and manufacturer that provides custom flavor solutions across multiple usage channels, company officials said in an announcement last week. The facility, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, provides dry blending, wet blending, and cooking processes.

“We are very excited that JMH Premium will be joining the Southeastern Mills family," said Kevin Dulin, JMH president. "Our focus on customized flavor solutions fits perfectly with Southeastern Mills’ commitment to premium flavor, premium quality, and premium service. We look forward to becoming part of Southeastern Mills’ high-performance workplace team and delivering on our shared objective of creating solutions for our customer’s development needs."

Southeastern Mills, which bought the hot sauce brand from Bruce Foods in 2015, is a fourth-generation family-owned business that offers food ingredients and complete mixes to food processors, restaurants, food service distributors and consumers nationwide. It also has a manufacturing facility in Rome, Georgia.