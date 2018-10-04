Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress retailer that has three locations in Lafayette and six in Baton Rouge, will soon file for bankruptcy, according to a Reuters report.

The company will do so to get out of costly store leases and shore up its business, the report indicated.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The Houston-based retailer, which has 3,000 locations in 49 states, has struggled against competition against online companies and has struggled since its distribution contract with Tempur-Pedic mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc. was terminated.

South Africa-based Steinhoff International Holdings NV acquired the company in 2016 for $3.8 billion.

The company announced in December that it would close 200 stores.