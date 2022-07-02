In the nearly two decades that River Ranch has completely altered the retail landscape in the area in south Lafayette, the land just outside its entrance has remained untouched.
But that soon will change.
Projects are slated all along Camellia Boulevard between Kaliste Saloom Road and Verot School Road in what, coupled with what’s planned for land to its south, could be the largest wave of commercial development in Lafayette since Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center that opened in 2016.
The 35 total acres along that stretch, most of which remains owned by the Saloom family, will be anchored by The Chimes and Rouses Market. What will follow in the remaining spaces will be a variety of businesses, ranging from small office or medical to a gas station or coffee shop, in what will essentially be an extension of River Ranch.
Development of that corridor has been a long time coming. The Chimes co-owner Tyler Hood bought the property at the corner of Camellia and Kaliste Saloom almost four years ago, and some areas near Verot School Road have had to be built up to avoid flooding. The area also needed utilities installed.
But now it’s a prime location for lots of reasons.
“The Camellia piece is the next corridor that has the most connectivity,” said Flo Meadows, a longtime commercial real estate agent with Latter & Blum. “How will (businesses) draw from all the markets it wishes to draw from? How do you get to this location? That is what this piece of Camellia offers. You are drawing from Youngsville, Broussard and the other direction. That’s what it offers that is unique.”
The area, she noted, will end up being an extension of River Ranch, home of one of the highest median income levels in Lafayette Parish. It will also be about two miles away from Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, making the area an attractive location for medical offices.
“It’s funny because I’m reaching out to both local and outside market tenants and retailers,” said Diana Stephens, real estate agent with Scout Real Estate who has overseen the sale of the properties and recently bought five acres along Camellia Boulevard. “The local people, they get it. All I have to do is explain what I already have under contract, and that’s good for them.
“The out-of-towners, they’re learning this on the fly. I am having to show them the whole River Ranch area. We’re getting interest from people from out of our market. So that’s exciting.”
Rouses is expected to break ground this month on the 55,000-square-foot store that will be similar to the size of the south Lafayette store. The store will anchor a 15-acre retail center that could include a quick-serve restaurant, a gas station, a coffee shop and medical offices, Stephens said.
It will be the company’s fourth store in the Lafayette market, with the first one opening in Youngsville outside Sugar Mill Pond in 2009. It’ll also be in an area with a high concentration of grocery stores – you can choose from eight grocery stores within a 3-mile radius of where it will open.
“It’s been a good market for us,” Rouses Markets CEO Donnie Rouse said. “We like that we are right there near River Ranch, and it’s just a great intersection. We’ve been looking in that area at a few different spots for a couple years, and this was the spot that we were targeting that we liked very much.”
Work on The Chimes-anchored development will likely start later this year, Stephens noted. The 8.5-acre property will feature 40,000 square feet of commercial space with The Chimes to be built at the corner of Camellia and Kaliste Saloom.
Go-TJ Properties, a Baton Rouge-based group headed by Donnie Jarreau with Jarreau Real Estate and Gregory Tramontin, bought the 10,000-square-foot retail space to house two businesses — Regymen Fitness, a specialized fitness center with over a dozen locations across the country, and The Covery, a wellness spa and health care clinic.
Being housed next to The Chimes made the location attractive, Jarreau said. Hood declined comment for this story.
“To us, it was the best retail location in the city,” Jarreau said. “We wanted to be by River Ranch, and we wanted to be on Kaliste Saloom. We know what kind of volume The Chimes does. It’s one of the highest grossing restaurants in Baton Rouge. We know the people of Lafayette like to drink and eat, and we just feel like it was one of the better locations.”
The area between the two anchors will be medical offices. Stephens, who paid $3.26 million for the five acres in front of the detention pond, said six of the eight lots between the two anchor developments are under contract to be sold. One lot was purchased by a Baton Rouge-based pediatric dentist on Friday for just under $750,000.
Work in that area could happen simultaneously what is planned next to the Ambassador Town Center. Much of that property, which is owned by the Boustany family, is not yet under contract, but lots along Ambassador Caffery Parkway close be sold next month.
That area could be where Dave & Busters will open a Lafayette location. The Texas-based restaurant and entertainment has applied for a building permit but has yet to purchase any property.
The Boustany and Saloom families could be an example of land owners choosing to sell the properties as families transition or get older, Meadows said. Often families opt to sell to keep from the land going in succession after the owner dies.
The property across Camellia Boulevard from where the Rouses Market will be built has been owned by the Hamilton family for years and is also up for sale. The 101-acre property is listed for sale at $52.7 million.
An attempt to reach a member of the Hamilton family was unsuccessful.
“You’re seeing (properties) that have been off the market for a long time entering the market,” Meadows said. “That’s what that tells me.”