New commercial
OTHER: 200 Terminal Drive, owner, Lafayette Airport Commission; description, concessions build-outs within terminal, applicant, Scott Worley; contractor, The Lemoine Co.; $1,760,737.
Commercial additions, alterations
HOSPITAL: 1214 Coolidge St., owner, Lafayette General Medical Center; description, material management; applicant, MBSB Group; contractor, The Lemoine Co.; $74,644.
APARTMENTS: 136 E. Cypress St., owner, Cypress Flats; description, conversion from warehouse to apartments; applicant, Dillon Van Way; contractor, Manecke Construction; $525,000.
APARTMENTS: 3141 Johnston St., owner, VSS-Southern Theatres; description, reroof; applicant, Mid-South Subcontractors; contractor, none listed; $265,244.
OFFICE BUILDING: 534 Jefferson St., owner, Steven Joseph Oubre; description, GHC-Lafayette; applicant, Grace Hebert Curtis; contractor, Joseph Ted Lyons Construction; $185,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 900 S. College Road, owner, Billeaud Properties; description, second floor; applicant and contractor, Bienvenu Construction; $95,000.
SWIMMING POOL: 311 Hewitt Way, Broussard, applicant, Joseph Gavin; Caribbean Pools & Landscapes, no valuation listed.
New houses
301 Atmos Energy Drive, DSLD, $202,500.
108 Gable Crest Drive, Manuel Builders, $207,000.
143 Whitney St., Destiny Kingdom Properties, $103,500.
113 Murphy Lane, Duson, DSLD, $171,000.
210 Sparkling Meadows Lane, DSLD, $207,000.
206 Grassy Meadows Lane, DSLD, $229,500.
106 Orchard Park Ave., Overton Homes, $355,500.
119 Northern Oak Drive, DR Horton, $229,500.
116 Northern Oak Drive, DR Horton, $216,000.
307 Beckenham Way, Tommy Pullig LLC, $360,000.
106 Spanish Oak Drive, Carencro, Jeff Davis, $189,000.
211 Sojourner Drive, Manuel Builders, $193,500.
117 Sojourner Drive, Manuel Builders, $193,500.
100 Bijou Drive, Manuel Builder, $225,000.
124 Northern Oak Drive, DR Horton, $306,000.
200 Northern Oak Drive, DR Horton, $243,000.
212 Sparkling Meadows Lane, DSLD, $184,500.
201 Sparkling Meadows Lane, DSLD, $198,000.
209 Grassy Meadows Lane, DSLD, $207,000.
108 Tall Meadows Lane, DSLD, $207,000.
305 Beckenham Way, Tommy Pullig LLC, $382,500.
615 Channel Drive, Broussard, Ray Montgomery Inc., $425,000.
302 E. Main St., Broussard, remodel, Iberia Building Systems, $500,000.
604 Channel Drive, Broussard, Hays Homes, $263,028.