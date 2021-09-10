New commercial

OTHER: 200 Terminal Drive, owner, Lafayette Airport Commission; description, concessions build-outs within terminal, applicant, Scott Worley; contractor, The Lemoine Co.; $1,760,737.

Commercial additions, alterations

HOSPITAL: 1214 Coolidge St., owner, Lafayette General Medical Center; description, material management; applicant, MBSB Group; contractor, The Lemoine Co.; $74,644. 

APARTMENTS: 136 E. Cypress St., owner, Cypress Flats; description, conversion from warehouse to apartments; applicant, Dillon Van Way; contractor, Manecke Construction; $525,000. 

APARTMENTS: 3141 Johnston St., owner, VSS-Southern Theatres; description, reroof; applicant, Mid-South Subcontractors; contractor, none listed; $265,244. 

OFFICE BUILDING: 534 Jefferson St., owner, Steven Joseph Oubre; description, GHC-Lafayette; applicant, Grace Hebert Curtis; contractor, Joseph Ted Lyons Construction; $185,000. 

OFFICE BUILDING: 900 S. College Road, owner, Billeaud Properties; description, second floor; applicant and contractor, Bienvenu Construction; $95,000. 

SWIMMING POOL: 311 Hewitt Way, Broussard, applicant, Joseph Gavin; Caribbean Pools & Landscapes, no valuation listed. 

New houses

301 Atmos Energy Drive, DSLD, $202,500.

108 Gable Crest Drive, Manuel Builders, $207,000. 

143 Whitney St., Destiny Kingdom Properties, $103,500. 

113 Murphy Lane, Duson, DSLD, $171,000. 

210 Sparkling Meadows Lane, DSLD, $207,000.

206 Grassy Meadows Lane, DSLD, $229,500. 

106 Orchard Park Ave., Overton Homes, $355,500. 

Inside info on doing business in Acadiana

We'll keep you posted on the Acadiana economy. Sign up today.

119 Northern Oak Drive, DR Horton, $229,500. 

116 Northern Oak Drive, DR Horton, $216,000.

307 Beckenham Way, Tommy Pullig LLC, $360,000.

106 Spanish Oak Drive, Carencro, Jeff Davis, $189,000.

211 Sojourner Drive, Manuel Builders, $193,500. 

117 Sojourner Drive, Manuel Builders, $193,500. 

100 Bijou Drive, Manuel Builder, $225,000.

124 Northern Oak Drive, DR Horton, $306,000.

200 Northern Oak Drive, DR Horton, $243,000.

212 Sparkling Meadows Lane, DSLD, $184,500.

201 Sparkling Meadows Lane, DSLD, $198,000.

209 Grassy Meadows Lane, DSLD, $207,000.

108 Tall Meadows Lane, DSLD, $207,000.

305 Beckenham Way, Tommy Pullig LLC, $382,500. 

615 Channel Drive, Broussard, Ray Montgomery Inc., $425,000.

302 E. Main St., Broussard, remodel, Iberia Building Systems, $500,000. 

604 Channel Drive, Broussard, Hays Homes, $263,028. 

View comments