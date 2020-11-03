Alexandria-based Red River Bank bought the former Chase Bank branch office at 1911 W. Pinhook Road, officials announced Monday.

The move is the second in Lafayette in recent months and the first banking center location in the Acadiana market after opening a loan and deposit production office in River Ranch in September. It will also be the bank’s 26th banking center in Louisiana.

A sale price was not disclosed.

The office is expected to be open early next year, pending regulatory approvals. Ben Smith was earlier appointed market president.

“Expanding throughout Louisiana is part of our strategic plan, and establishing a full-service banking center in the Acadiana market fits into our long-term plans,” president and CEO Blake Chatelain said. “Ben Smith is leading the effort in developing Red River Bank’s presence in Acadiana and is also committed to providing the personal, customized financial solutions that Red River Bank is known for.”

Red River Bank Red River Bank is the fifth-largest Louisiana-based community bank and serves customers in Alexandria, Shreveport/BossierCity, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Covington. It specializes in financial services and solutions for Louisiana consumers and small to mid-size businesses.

Founded in 1999, the bank now has nearly $2.4 billion in assets and 334 employees as of June 30, FDIC records show. It is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the NasdaqGlobal Select Market.