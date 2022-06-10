The Asian restaurant that opened just over two years ago near the Acadiana Mall will close Monday, owners announced on Facebook.
GL’s Mongolian Grill, 5741 Johnston St., opened in November 2019 in the former Coyote Blues space. It is owned by Jin Zhu Fang and her family, which also owns the New China Grill Buffet in Abbeville.
When it opened, owners noted how the restaurant had an open grill that allowed customers to watch their food being cooked.
“It has been over two years since we first opened GL’s Mongolian Grill,” the post read. “During that time, we inspired to create delicious, fresh food that can be customized to fit people’s taste and diet. However, all journey(s) must have an end.”
The family bought the building in June 2019 for $1.63 million, records show. The building also houses the Stage Karaoke Bar, which opened earlier this year.