Commercial additions, alterations
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 111 Amelia St., B, Lafayette; AES Storage Building; Jay Frisco and Natalie Breaux, applicant; self, contractor; $40,000.
HOSPITAL: 605 Kaliste Saloom Road, H, Lafayette; Tides Medical, owner; description, tissue bank; Nic Bourque Architect, applicant: NCM Contractors Inc., contractor; $196,000.
OTHER: 2913 Johnston St., Lafayette; description, Moncus Park restroom building; Corey J. Callegan, applicant; Cangelosi Ward Inc., contractor: $600,000.
OTHER: 306 Woodrich Lane, Lafayette; Plein De Vie Estates, owner; description, small assisted living facility; Ben Ledet, applicant; Gleason Ledet, contractor; $70,000.
OTHER: 103 Kaliste Saloom Road, B, Lafayette; D & K Enterprises Inc., owner; description, Smoothie Bar; Cajun Nation Nutrition, applicant; $15,600.
OTHER: 103 Row 1, Lafayette; Van Eaton V LLC, owner; description, commercial kitchen - Noni's Kitchen; Mark Van Eaton, applicant; self, contractor; $20,000.
GENERAL RETAIL: 4247 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Whole Foods Market, owner; Moroh Jimoh, applicant; Coolsys Commerical and Industrial, contractor; $53,986.
OTHER: 2810 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; LHC, OLGOH - 6th-floor pharmacy, owner; Jason Bethany, applicant; J B Mouton Inc., contractor; $192,456.
OTHER: 2009 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Raders Builders Express, owner, applicant and contractor; $35,000.
APARTMENTS: 226 Alsandor Drive, Lafayette; Housing Authority, owner and applicant; Samuel Porter Builders, contractor; $31,000.
OTHER: 142 Lake Talon Road, Broussard; white-box structure; Trax Development LLC, applicant and contractor; $4,000,000.
New houses
801 Casper Road, Rayne; Manuel Builders; $238,500.
110 Grandmark St., Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $310,500.
204 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $198,000.
203 Manor House Lane, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $193,500.
101 Steep Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $229,500.
402 Sanctuary Lane, Lafayette; Platinum Homes; $279,000.
303 Manor House Lane, Lafayette; Ray Built Quality Homes LLC; $211,500.
101 Bailey Drive, Lafayette; Salt Capital Equity Group; $144,000.
110 Sanctuary Lane, Lafayette; Platinum Homes; $229,500.
108 Sanctuary Lane, Lafayette; Platinum Homes; $247,500.
103 Otter St., Lafayette; Platinum Homes; $261,000.
105 Otter St., Lafayette; Platinum Homes; $256,500.
103 Bailey Drive, Lafayette; Salt Capital Equity Group; $0.
213 Durke Road, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $211,500.
203 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $256,500.
213 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $229,500.
211 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
209 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $301,500.
207 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
203 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $342,000.
205 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
202 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $229,500.
200 S. Lakepointe Drive, Lafayette; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $301,500.
318 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $202,500.
320 Adry Lane, Youngsville; Manuel Builders; $171,000.
205 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $279,000.
122 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $229,500.
112 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $229,500.
422 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; Heath Homes LLC; $243,316.
424 Sandy Bay Drive, Broussard; Heath Homes LLC; $240,676.
200 Bamboo Palm Way, Broussard; Lytell Enterprises LLC; $333,796.
100 Portside, Broussard; Ray Montgomery Inc.; $258,904.
223 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; DP Construction LLC; $294,866.
104 Shadow Bend, Broussard; Shiver Brothers Construction LLC; $208,674.
102 Shadow Bend, Broussard; Shiver Brothers Construction LLC; $213,458.