Amazon has begun looking for employees to staff its fulfillment center in Carencro.

The online retail giant on Wednesday posted a listing on its job listings page for a IT support associate, the latest listings posted in recent weeks to staff the facility. On Tuesday it posted an advertisement for a human resources position and recommended veterans apply.

Other positions advertised so far include procurement operations analyst, loss prevention site leader and HR staff. It advertised for an operations manager and area manager last month.

The jobs are part of the 500 company officials announced would be needed to staff the 1-million-square-foot facility, which is expected to be open by the end of the year.

+2 Amazon center in Carencro is 'a major investment;' here's what you should know The $100 million Amazon fulfillment center in Carencro will employ 500 and should be open by this time next year, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced.

The facility, the first of its kind in Louisiana, will be used to pick, pack and ship bulky items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment and rugs. It will cover at least 100 acres just north of Guidry Road.

Amazon recently announced to build a distribution center at the Cortana Mall site in Baton Rouge.