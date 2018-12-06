Broussard residents will soon get their water entirely from the city’s water system, thanks to a $3.75 million investment in three new water wells and a new water pressure system that will allow the city to serve up to 25,000 residents, which is more than double the current population.

The city is funding the improvements with a cost-effective loan from the Louisiana Department of Health’s Drinking Water Revolving Loan Fund program.

“The new wells will allow us to improve the quality of our water and increase our system’s capacity to handle our growing city,” City Supervisor Melvin Bertrand said.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Broussard currently buys water wholesale from the Lafayette Utilities System because its existing water wells do not produce enough water to serve the entire city.

The city began discussing the need to increase its quality and capacity nearly eight years ago, following a dispute with LUS. Since that time, it identified three locations for new water wells to best improve coverage throughout the city.

Bertrand said the city is drilling one water well off Garber Road in the northeast part of the city. The other wells will be in the south-central section and the western edge, and all three will to be drilled and on line by the end of 2020.

“Not only will this improve our quality and volume, but it will certainly sure up our coverage in an emergency,” Bertrand said. “The City of Broussard is growing, and it’s important we respond to that growth."