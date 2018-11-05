"Fiber to the Home" defines the legacy of former mayor-president Joey Durel's legacy with Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Durel and attorney Pat Ottinger talk about the history of LUS Fiber in the second half of a podcast with Jan Swift of Discover Lafayette. They reflect on the hurdles involved in creating Louisiana’s only municipally owned broadband fiber network.
Current Mayor-President Joel Robideaux opens the show and discusses the many benefits fiber offers Lafayette in the areas of traffic control and drainage as well as the economic driver it has become.
