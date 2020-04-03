Hobby Lobby will close all its stores 8 p.m. Friday in response to the coronavirus pandemic and put nearly all store employees on an unpaid furlough along with a large portion of corporate and distribution staff, company officials announced Friday afternoon.
The Christian-based arts and craft retailer, which has stores in Lafayette and Baton Rouge, made the announcement after being criticized by officials in multiple states for keeping some of its stores open despite shelter-in-place orders that mandated only essential businesses remain open.
The Oklahoma City-based company will reopen its stores “in a responsible way” when the situation improves, the company said in a statement posted on its website.
“We know our customers relied on us to provide essential products, including materials to make personal protective equipment, such as face masks, educational supplies for the countless parents who are now educating their children from home,” the statement read. “Over the past several weeks, we implemented several best practices to provide a safer shopping environment, including the installation of physical barriers between customers and cashiers, enhanced cleaning, and the enforcement of social distancing measures.
“We look forward to welcoming our valued customers back to our stores. Until then, we pray for those affected by the virus, protection for the health care professionals caring for the sick, economic security for all impacted businesses and employees, and wisdom for our leaders.”
Hobby Lobby kept its stores in Louisiana, including its Lafayette store at 5622 Johnston St. Suite 200, and 13 others states while COVID-19 rapidly spread across the country and other retailers closed.