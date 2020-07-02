At least four proposals have been submitted to redevelop the former Evangeline Hotel building in downtown Lafayette, LNEDC director Nate Thompson said.
The Lafayette Neighborhood Economic Development Corp., which sought proposals for the building earlier this year, will present them at a meeting next week. The agency is looking for the best long-term use of the building amid the economic activity in the downtown area.
The building currently houses the Evangeline Elderly Apartments, at 302 Jefferson St., the space next door that recently housed a restaurant and a parking lot at 110 Cypress St.
The building, which is listed as a high-density, mixed-use development, is home to 60 residents 55 and older who meet an income requirement. The agency is asking developers to “provide enhanced solutions or options, for consideration, of Evangeline current residents prior, during or after redevelopment.”