Holly Howat of Beacon Community Connections from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
Holly Howat, executive director of Beacon Community Connections, is on a mission.
Howat wants to to improve community health and well-being by reaching out to the most needy to reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and incarcerations for people in crisis.
Since January 2018, Beacon’s trained "navigators" have been helping people improve social functioning by providing compassionate, non-clinical case management which keeps their clients stable and healthy.
Howat talked about her agency's mission and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
Howat was executive director of the Lafayette Parish Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee under the purview of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. She started the Justice and Health Collaborative which brings agency leaders and community stakeholders together to increase community mental health supports to reduce the number of individuals with mental illness in jail.
Howat has learned how lifestyle has a major effect on a person’s well-being. The social causes of poor physical and mental health greatly impact the health care’s system ability to effectively treat patients, she said.
Hospitals have become revolving doors for patients who are struggling with multiple issues, like homelessness, chronic health conditions or serious mental illnesses, she said.
