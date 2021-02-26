A Chick-Fil-A will open on St. Nazaire Road in Broussard, sources have confirmed with the Acadiana Advocate.
The popular fast-food restaurant will locate in front of the former Weatherford International location, which sources say is being sold to a company that will manufacture personal protective equipment and employ hundreds.
It’s unknown if the restaurant will be operated by local franchisee John Arton, who has locations at the Acadiana Mall, 3806 Ambassador Caffery Parkway and 3205 Louisiana Ave.
The restaurant will be close to the street. It planned to move to a location across the street but was prohibited due to a Raising Cane's location in the development.
There has been activity at that site, and a groundbreaking will should happen soon, sources said.