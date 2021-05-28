New commercial
PLANT/WAREHOUSE/OFFICES: 142 Lake Talon Road, Broussard; description, nitrile plant, offices and warehouses spanning multiple buildings; Safesource Direct, applicant; Trax Development LLC, contractor; $43,681,300.
Commercial additions, alterations
WAREHOUSE/SHOP: 200 Toledo Drive, Lafayette; Nei Poche Rentals, owner; description, interior renovation; Zaunbrecher Design LLC, applicant; KT Construction LLC, contractor; $46,000.
SALON/SPA: 1245 S. College Road, Lafayette; Keith Kishbaugh, owner; description, Bark Ave; Andrew Perrin, applicant; Kishbaugh Construction Inc., contractor; $300,000.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 4801 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, third-floor war room renovation; Bryan Boss, director of operations, applicant; Kent Design Build Inc., contractor; $167,000.
Commercial demolition
OTHER: 4416 Johnston St., 9A/9B, Lafayette; Louis Anzalone Companies LLC, owner; Ricardo Vallerio, applicant; self, contractor; $1,000.
OTHER: 600 Laneauville, Broussard; Green Leaf Landscape Inc., applicant and contractor; no amount listed.
New houses
122 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $229,500.
202 N. Hillary Ave., Lafayette; HBL Properties LLC; $333,000.
309 Hollier Road, Duson; Schumacher Homes of Louisiana Inc.; $247,500.
201 Treescape Drive, Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $292,500.
211 Deerfield Loop, Duson; C A Homes LLC; $234,000.
205 Burning Oaks Drive, Carencro; Solis Builders of LA LLC; $288,000.
109 Lisburn Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $207,000.
202 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Milton Hebert Home Builders LLC; $289,457.
Duplex
306 W. Taft St., Lafayette; Atkinson Creative Construction LLC; $200,000.