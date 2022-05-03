The call went far and wide at the start of the pandemic from elected officials. America, they said almost in unison at the time, need personal protective equipment products made in the United States.
Lots of companies made the leap, many with patriotic optimism of bringing manufacturing jobs back to North America, but two years later, SafeSource Direct is among the last ones standing.
A year after announcing the plans for the massive production facility that would employ more than 1,200 in Broussard, the company has begun operations at its plants at the Spanish Trail Industrial Park in St. Martin Parish and the former Weatherford International facility, with more items set for production.
After making its first nitrile glove in January, the company now has 540 employees and is hiring at a pace of about 100 a month. Other companies, even those who received government funding, have either toned down expectations or flat out given up.
“That’s not what’s going on here,” said Patrick Gandy, CEO of Ochsner Lafayette General. “We’re employing people. We’re setting an example. We’re demonstrating that Acadiana and Louisiana can lead the nation in health care, in workforce development and in innovation.”
The plants, which encompasses nearly 500,000 square feet, will manufacture gloves, masks and other personal protection products. Dozens of applications were approved early in the COVID-19 pandemic to make N95 masks, but many companies found the process time-consuming, the Associated Press reported.
One Missouri company was awarded $870,000 in a government grant to make PPE but had its N95 masks rejected because they had no straps attached, reports indicated. That company has yet to produce one mask.
Others could not overcome cheaper competition overseas. In Ohio, one company that landed a $500,000 grant to make surgical masks was forced to halt production because it couldn't compete with cheaper imports and has since sold its equipment.
“There were a lot of fly-by-night operations,” SafeSource Direct CEO Justin Hollingsworth said. “It started off just trying to produce masks because there was a big demand and it was the right thing to do at the peak of COVID. The mask demand has diminished, but this business model is solid. We have a solid customer base. Once we achieve that FDA milestone (of approval), it’s sails in the wind at that point.”
Right now, SafeSource Direct, a joint operation between Ochsner Health and Alabama-based Trax Development, is the only U.S. PPE manufacturer with U.S. provider-owned quality control, Ochsner officials said.
Rumors are swirling that other plants around the world are ramping up production with one company that is coming “that is all off federal money,” Hollingsworth said, noting that his company has been built on private funding on a greenfield site.
What SafeSource Direct has done so far shows it can be a leader in the production of PPE products, he said.
“It’s just a testament to make this business model successful,” he said. “These other companies that are coming, they’re years behind us, if they do come to market. At that point we’ve already got a toe hold into the (group purchasers) and the different associated medical markets.”
The company is nearing the halfway point of its projected employee total of 1,221 announced last year. It will participate in a job fair with the Lafayette Economic Development Authority on May 10 and its own job fair May 18 at its headquarters at 200 St. Nazaire Road in Broussard.
Hiring efforts, Hollingsworth noted, have been aided by qualified talent pool of employees with work experience in the oil and gas sector. The company’s pay scale ranges from $15 an hour on the floor to other jobs that pay up to $38 an hour, with an average salary of $60,000, said Robbie Wicks, vice president and chief operating officer.
The company is in the LED FastStart program, which includes workforce training and talent attraction programs and comes with incentive packages that will include more than $10 million in performance-based grants.
Workers are already manning the two operating lines at the nitrile glove plant, which produces around 27,000 gloves per hour, with another 14 lines set to be operational by early next year. The U.S. market for gloves is dominated by imports, Wicks said, and a fully operational plant in Broussard would at best produce only 5% of the market.
At its other plant at the former Weatherford International plant, workers will produce Level 1 and 3 surgical ear loop and surgical tie masks, standard three-ply procedure masks, shoe covers, and will soon be making N95 respirators, hair bouffants and isolation gowns.
Outside of medical facilities, the company will market their products heavily to chicken plants and others in the protein industry, Hollingsworth said.
“They’re a huge consumer of these products,” he said. “Chicken plants, beef plants — a lot of them are located in Mississippi and Georgia. One of our partners has an extensive background in the protein industry. Hopefully we’ll be successful moving a lot of these products into other sectors outside of health care on a large scale.”