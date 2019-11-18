The Water Institute of the Gulf is getting a $500,000 grant toward a project that will use sediment dredged from a Port Fourchon project to help protect infrastructure and habitat along Louisiana's Gulf Coast.
Future Port Fourchon improvements will result in millions of cubic yards of dredged sediment that can be put to beneficial use. The Partnership for Our Working Coast was formed to use scientific data and community input to design where that material could be placed for the maximum benefit, including expanding mangrove vegetation.
The grant from the National Coastal Resilience Fund was announced by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The funds will be leveraged with private funding from Chevron, Shell, Danos and the Greater Lafourche Port Commission to move forward with the "Partnership for Our Working Coast" initiative.