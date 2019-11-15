Winter Innovations, a Tennessee-based medical device company, won $20,000 in seed money from Cox Business at Thursday night's Get Started Medical competition at Innovate South for its product that will help repair torn ligaments and tendons.

They faced stiff competition from six other medical startup companies, including Lafayette-based Digital Twin Studios, as each company tried to wow the judges with products that could improve the health care industry. However, Winter Innovations' EasyWhip stability needle won out with a twin needle design that helps improve the stability, speed and efficiency of graft stitching, a critical component of surgery for torn ligaments and tendons.

"It feels incredible," said Lia Winter, founder and CEO of Winter Innovations. "I'm very grateful to be here today. There were a lot of tough competitors here, so it feels amazing to be a part of this elite group. We plan to use the $20,000 for our first production batch and starting our first build. This actually covers the costs of our first production batch."

More than 1 million tendon and ligament reconstruction procedures are performed in the U.S. annually, Winter noted, and 20% of reconstruction surgeries fail, which results in more surgeries. Her product will help improve the whip stitching step of reconstruction, which will improve the chances of successful surgery.

Other pitches heard by the judges included virtual reality medical training, mental health boosting apps, specialty suction cups for abdominal surgery and devices that help prevent IV dislodgement.

"I'm truly amazed... I was truly excited to see the talent that we brought in tonight," said Leigh King, vice president of Cox Business. "We're always looking for budding talent and new innovation not only for us to help individuals get started with their idea but also in how we can arm them with the tools they need to get started and be a productive part of the medical industry."

The Get Started Medical competition is also partnered with Lafayette General Health and Opportunity Machine and sponsored by the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. It has led to the innovations presented at the contest being grown and implemented locally, helping grow Lafayette and south Louisiana into a hub for new medical innovations.

Last year's winner, NeuroRescue, which developed a groundbreaking medical cooling device to help patients suffering from cardiac arrest, was originally based out of Columbus, Ohio but relocated to the Oil Center in June. The device's pilot study is being done in conjunction with Acadian Ambulance and UL, and the final version is under development at Noble Plastics in Grand Coteau.