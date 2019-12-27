A recent housing analysis conducted by real estate brokerage Redfin revealed that homeowners nationwide are remaining in their homes typically 13 years, five years longer than they did in 2010.
With that as a backdrop, I thought it might be interesting to look back on the past decade of Lafayette Parish’s housing market data to see where we’ve come and what, if any, dramatic shifts might have occurred.
According to the Realtor Association of Acadiana’s Multiple Listing Service, there were 2,263 Lafayette Parish home sales reported for 2010 with an attendant dollar volume of just over $436 million. We, as was the rest of the nation, were mired in the Great Recession, the epicenter of which was the meltdown of the housing and mortgage markets. The average sale price for a Lafayette Parish home was $192,731 and the median sale price stood at $169,900. Sixty-six percent of the total home sales were existing homes while 34% were new construction. Their respective dollar volumes were 65% and 35% of the total reported.
South Lafayette Parish remained the dominant preferred area for homebuyers, capturing 42% of the reported sales and 48% of the dollar volume. The average sale price was the highest in the parish at $222,380, with the median sale price being $191,975. The primary contributor to the high average sale price was the concentration of new construction homes in south Lafayette with 52% of all new home sales and 56% of the new construction dollar volume being there.
Lafayette north accounted for 25% of the 2010 reported sales, but only 17% of the dollar volume. It had the lowest average sale price at $136,689 and the lowest median sale price of $139,000.
Central Lafayette home sales comprised 24% of the parishwide total and 26% of the reported dollar volume. The average sale price for central Lafayette was $210,787, with the median sale price being $170,000.
In 2014, with the national recession behind us and the local economy humming, the total reported Lafayette Parish home sales were 3,288 with a corresponding dollar volume of $727.3 million. That represented a 45% increase over 2010’s reported sales and an increase of 67% increase in dollar volume. The average sale price parishwide rose to $221,195 — a 15% increase from 2010 — and the median sale price increased to $192,500, a 13% increase from 2010. The percentages of existing home and new construction homes sold remained as it was in 2010 — 66% to 34% — but the dollar volume each represented rose to 38% for new construction versus 62% for existing homes.
South Lafayette’s preference for home ownership continued to rise with 49% of the total reported sales and 56% of the reported dollar volume being reported in this area of the parish. It dominated the new construction market with 70% of the total new construction sales and 74% of its respective total dollar volume occurring in this area and nearly 50% of the sales and dollar volume reported in this area being new construction. The average sale price for south Lafayette remained the highest at $253,739, with a median sale price of $219,500 — a 14% increase over 2010 for both.
Central Lafayette homes comprised 22% of the total sales and 23% of the total dollar volume reported. The average sale price was $229,034, with a median sale price of $180,000 — an increase of 9% and 6% over 2010.
Lafayette north comprised 18% of the reported 2014 home sales and 12% of the total dollar volume. The average sale price was $150,833 with the median sale price being $140,500 — an increase of 10% and 1%, respectively.
While as of this writing, we are still five days from the end of this year, and there will certainly be more sales and volume added before the end of December. 2019’s current number of homes reported sold stands at 3,345 – a 2% increase over 2014. The current dollar volume is $756,190,419 – a 4% increase over 2014.
The current average sale price for Lafayette Parish is $226,065 with a median sale price of $195,000 – an increase from 2014 of 2% and 1% respectively. One of the major factors contributing to this seemingly anemic rise in average and median sales price is the decline in new construction sales.
Of the total Lafayette Parish home sales reported this year, only 21% of the sales were new construction while 79% were existing homes. As to the total dollar volume reported, only 25% represent new construction volume while 75% is attributable to existing home sales.
South Lafayette remains the dominant area for home sales, with 48% and 56% of the reported dollar volume of the 2019 sales reported to date being here. However, the percentage of new construction sales in comparison to total sales and dollar volume reported from this area has dropped to 29% and 33%, respectively. The average sale price in south Lafayette stands at $261,612, with a median sale price of $224,000 — an increase of 3% and 2%, respectively, from 2014.
Central Lafayette’s reported sales and dollar volume comprise 21% of the total sales and volume reported so far this year. The average sale price is $233,033 and the median sale price is $179,900, which is a 2% and 1% increase over 2014.
North Lafayette comprises 20% of the total reported home sales so far in 2019 and 14% of the dollar volume. The average sale price is $166,424, an increase of 10% over 2014. The median sale price is $164,950, an increase 17% over 2014. One significant contributor to this increase is the 9% increase in new construction sales in this area and the 13% increase in new construction dollar volume.
While the numbers clearly indicate a plateau in Lafayette housing market subsequent to 2014, one should not forget the challenges our local economy has faced subsequent to 2014 with the decline of our oil industry. Despite that, 2018 was a record year and the odds are that in 2019 we’ll eek out another one.
More on that in January.