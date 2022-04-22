Acadiana took incremental steps this year toward reaching its goal of 55% of working-age adults in the region holding a postsecondary degree, certificate or other high-value credential, One Acadiana reported Friday.
Speaking about its 2022 "55 by 25" annual report to area partners at South Louisiana Community College, the host group revealed that, according to 2020 Census data, 27.5% of adults in the region have an associate’s degree or higher level of formal education.
Additional attainment of certificates and industry-recognized certifications pushed the overall regional attainment rate to 42.7% in the nine parishes served by One Acadiana, short of the benchmark of 55% established in 2019 and slightly behind schedule of reaching that overall goal in three years.
Andre Breaux, One Acadiana’s vice president of policy initiatives and governmental affairs, said degree attainment was about 3 points ahead of 2019. But, he added, college enrollment was down about 5.1% nationally during the pandemic, about 3.2% in Louisiana.
Still, said Maggi Bienvenue, manager of workforce and policy initiatives at One Acadiana, “if you do the math, we’re not there yet” with adequate progress toward the 55-by-25 overarching goal.
In an issued report, One Acadiana wrote, “If the current trendline holds, we will reach approximately 46% postsecondary attainment by 2025, meaning we need to accelerate degree and credential attainment by 9 percentage points in order to achieve the ’55 by 25’ goal.”
Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, said the MJ Foster Promise Program, named for the former Louisiana governor, may bridge the gap for some nontraditional workers who are seeking a better life for themselves and their families. To apply, students must be age 21 or older, not have completed a post-secondary degree program and have a family income below 300% of the federal poverty level.
The program was approved through Senate Bill 148 in 2021 and students can start classes on July 1. Some 600 students have been approved for the financial assistance, which will allow them to complete a two-year degree or gain credentials through a shorter training program that will align them with high-demand jobs in construction, health care, information technology, transportation and logistics and manufacturing.
Sullivan met last year with Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, who promoted the financial aid program through the Legislature. Cortez was honored Friday by One Acadiana with its 55 by 25 Accelerator Award for his role in passing the MJ Foster program.
Following the meeting, Cortez said he was pleased with the program, which will help Louisiana workers “improve themselves” and improve finances for their families while bolstering Louisiana's workforce.
Sullivan also lauded SLCC Chancellor Vincent June, who will be inaugurated as chancellor next week, and said that much of the state’s two-year college system was conceived or advanced in Acadiana.
He said that while Foster was rightfully seen as the creator of Louisiana's two-year system, University of Louisiana at Lafayette President E. Joseph Savoie — who was commissioner of higher education when the state's two-year system was formed — did “the heavy lifting” to bring the LCTCS into existence.
One Acadiana and SLCC officials also touted potential promise for Acadiana workers through the SkillUp scholarship program, which will provide up to $100,000 in scholarships through SLCC for tuition assistance in three rapid-training programs: commercial vehicle operations, or CDL; power lineman; and industrial scaffolding.
The SkillUp Coalition is a nonprofit dedicated to helping displaced workers secure in-demand jobs in high-growth industries.