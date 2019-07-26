Lafayette General Health promoted Dr. Fallon Strother McManus to chief medical information officer, hospital officials announced Thursday.

McManus, who began her career with LGH in 2014 as a Lafayette General medical doctor, where she practiced family medicine in Youngsville, will begin Aug. 5. She will replace Dr. Amanda Logue, who was named the health system's chief medical officer last year.

Dr. Pernell Simon, Lafayette General Urgent Care medical director, will move to McManus’ practice in Youngsville and begin seeing patients Aug. 5. Simon has practiced family medicine at Lafayette General Urgent Care in Sugar Mill Pond for the last few years.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A south Louisiana native, McManus is a graduate of LSU and LSU Medical Center in Shreveport, where she earned a doctor of medicine. She did her residency at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans and later began her career in medicine at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. She later practiced family medicine in Shreveport.

McManus has served on the Physician Advisory Committee and was named Cerner Physician Champion last year. She also received the TORCH Carrier Service Award and met 100 percent of primary care quality metrics.

“Since Dr. McManus joined LGMD, she has been involved in a variety of initiatives with LGH bringing enlightenment to the ambulatory, primary care world," Logue said. "Her emphasis in these projects has revolved a great deal around the use of the electronic medical records, and additional technology, to run a highly efficient and high quality primary care office.

"She brings her expertise to the IS department and the physician advisory committee to help make the best decisions for physician workflows. In addition, she extends her knowledge and support to independent physician offices improving the success of those offices using new technology."