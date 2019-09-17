Brother's on the Boulevard announced Tuesday evening that the owner will be retiring and closing their doors after 43 years in business.
In a press release, the Abdalla family said the decision did not come easily.
“It has been bittersweet coming to this decision because we love our customers and have thoroughly enjoyed dressing them over the years,” Brother Abdalla said. “We are forever grateful for the support we have received throughout the years and would like to thank the Acadiana area for their loyalty. We are retiring from the retail business to focus on the family real estate business, 'On The Blvd Shopping Center.'”
No closing date has been given, but they did say that the entire store's inventory will be on sale.
