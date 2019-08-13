The Lafayette Regional Airport received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to construct and rehabilitate parking facilities at the airport, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced Monday.

The grant will be matched with $3.38 million in local funding that will go toward building parking lots needed for the airport’s new terminal. Total funding will help create 82 jobs, Ross said.

“Revitalizing America’s infrastructure is a critical priority for the Trump Administration,” Ross said. “As Lafayette Regional Airport builds its new passenger terminal, the Department of Commerce applauds the local leadership that will help make the project a success.”

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Acadiana Planning Commission. EDA funds APC to bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development road map to strengthen the regional economy, support private capital investment and create jobs, Ross said.

The funding is the latest in federal financial support for the new terminal, which is expected to be open in late 2022. Earlier this month it was awarded nearly $5.5 million in federal grant money to assist in construction, and that came after a $6.4 million federal grant to build an apron in conjunction with its new terminal under construction and a $10.5 million federal grant for taxiway improvements back in May.

The $90 million, 110,000-square-foot terminal will replace the current 62,000-square-foot terminal, which is about 60 years old.

“This is another hard-fought investment for the new terminal project at Lafayette Regional,” U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins said. “These infrastructure upgrades will greatly benefit south Louisiana. We’ll continue working with our local and state partners to deliver necessary resources and move this project toward completion.”