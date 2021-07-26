If you’re thinking of a significant remodel in an older home, the cost may surprise you, said Kevin Gossen, President of Gossen Architects.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Gossen discussed home construction trends and other topics, including how major renovations to a home can cost more than tearing down an entire home and starting fresh. That’s the trend now, he noted, along with people wanting to move closer into the city inside developed subdivisions.
You can listen to their conversation here.
“Major renovations are more costly than new construction,” Gossen said. “You spend money and have to make a lot of compromises with the existing structure. The more you are doing to an existing home, the more starting fresh is the best option. For a renovation to make sense, you don’t want to destroy more than half of a structure.”
Homes at around 3,400 square feet is a good size, he noted, with the cost of a 2,000-square-foot home similar in price when you look at cost per square foot. The larger square footage just means larger rooms.
Other trends include some owners wanting more dining rooms, while others are seeking more casual space. The living room from a generation ago, he noted, has been gone for a long time.
“A dining room is a space of luxury,” he said. “It’s good not to make the dining room so formal. Use that dining room. Make that a valuable space. You can let it double as a library with bookshelves. A new trend is having multi-uses for rooms.”
Gossen specializes in traditional and historic design for custom residential dwellings, and his designs can be found in locations from Texas to Florida. He is a 1981 graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana. His father, Jerry, was a commercial architect and engineer specializing in commercial and government work.