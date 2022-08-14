Floor & Decor to open in former Burlington space
A Floor & Decor store will move into the former Burlington space in the Ambassador Way shopping center at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Ridge Road.
Store officials were issued a building permit with Lafayette Consolidated Government recently to open at 3310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway following an extensive remodel of the building.
Work is valued at over $6.6 million, the permit indicates.
Floor & Decor, which has one store in Baton Rouge and two in the New Orleans market, is a specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor operating 174 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 34 states.
Burlington moved out of that space to the former Stein Mart space in the Acadiana Square shopping center.
Fidelis Realty Partners of Bellaire, Texas, owns the shopping center, records show.
Old Navy eyeing former shoe store space near Costco
Old Navy could be opening a store near Costco in the Ambassador Town Center shopping center.
The popular clothing store has applied for a sign variance at 111 Meadow Farm Road, Suite 130, in the space that recently housed an Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse. The matter is on the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s board of zoning adjustment agenda for its Thursday meeting.
Old Navy, which is owned by Gap Inc., has a store at 119 Tucker Drive near the Acadiana Mall but does not appear to own the building, land records show.
A Gap spokesperson declined comment.
It’s unclear when Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse, a division of Rack Room Shoes, closed its Lafayette store.
LHC Group reports $10.6 million profit in second quarter
Lafayette-based LHC Group reported second-quarter profit of $10.6 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with $37.6 million, or $1.21 per diluted share a year ago.
LHC reported $576.2 million in revenue during the quarter, up from $545.9 million the year before.
The company, which got the green light for its its $5.4 billion merger with UnitedHealth Group in June, said its quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average. Home Health quality star ratings improved from 4.2 in April to 4.25 in July, and home health quality patient satisfaction ratings rose from 3.83 in April to 4.01 in July, company officials said.
Hospice admissions were up 5.5% in the second quarter compared with a year ago.
Acadiana Square sells for undisclosed amount
The Acadiana Square shopping center has been sold for undisclosed amount, records show.
Houston-based Property Commerce bought the 244,000-square-foot shopping center from RCG Ventures of Atlanta, land records show.
Located at the north corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Johnston Street, the property in question involves three parcels, including the buildings that range from Burlington and TJ Maxx up the smaller shops up against the Ollie’s Bargain Barn. It also includes an outparcel, the Kirkland’s Home Store building, at 5632 Johnston St.
It’s the second property Property Commerce owns in Louisiana. It bought the Elmwood Oaks shopping center in New Orleans in 2019.